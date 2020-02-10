Toronto Marathon Traffic Forces Raptors Coach Dwane Casey to Take Subway to Game
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Dwane Casey took the subway to today’s Game 7 versus the Nets. This wasn’t necessarily by choice, like many of the athletes who have taken public transit to games in the past — the Goodlife Marathon closed streets in Toronto this morning, and Casey had somewhere he had to be.
Bleacher Report’s Ethan Skolnick caught up with the Raptors coach:
Skolnick also added that Joey Crawford was trying to figure out the best route to the game; few would shed tears if the police sent him on a wild goose chase and he never made it.
