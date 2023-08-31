Tornado Flips Car in Middle of Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia is wreaking havoc all over the South after hitting Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Though it has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it's still incredibly dangerous. That was evident earlier in on Wednesday when a brief tornado popped down on a highway and flipped a car.
The incident happened in Goose Creek, South Carolina and was absolutely terrifying.
Check this out:
That is absolutely incredible. And scary. Officials later confirmed it was a tornado that caused the incident.
Idalia has caused a ton of damage through its entire path. More than 400,000 are without power in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, there's flooding and destroyed property everywhere. The storm surge that hit Charleston came in at nine feet, far exceeding the forecast. As of Wednesday night the storm was still blowing 60 mph winds. That's down from the 125 mph gusts from when it made landfall in Florida, but still incredibly strong.