Roundup: Tori Kelly Rushed to Hospital; C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson Sign Contracts; Raiders Sign Marcus Peters
Human remains found in three suitcases in Florida ... IRS stops unannounced in-person visits ... Jan. 6 protestor who beat officer with flagpole sentenced ... Stock futures are flat after Dow notched an 11-day rally ... Israel passed controversial judicial overhaul ... States are losing federal water funds ... Banks are going on a diet to preserve capital ... Tori Kelly rushed to the hospital with blood clots around vital organs ... A review of "The Beasts" ... Comic-Con 2023 was quiet but mighty ... Georgia lands top OLB in 2024 recruiting class ... Raiders to sign Marcus Peters ... Two more NFL players suspended for gambling ... C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson agree to rookie deals ...
