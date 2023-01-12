Top Ten College Basketball Coaches*
There's nothing the Internet loves (and hates) more than a hastily prepared list. What's the best ice cream? Who is the best quarterback in the NFL playoffs? Who is the best Bumble Num? Questions that don't need to be asked or answered. The less research the better.
With that in mind, here are the ten best college basketball coaches.*
10. Juwan Howard
9. Scott Drew
8. Andy Enfield
7. John Calipari
6. Bruce Pearl
5. Dan Hurley
4. Bill Self
3. Mark Few
2. Tom Izzo
1. Jay Wright
*Methodology: In the 10 minute before a meeting we** Googled the 2022 NCAA Tournament and clicked on some of the teams.
**Stephen Douglas