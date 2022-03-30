Roundup: New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer Drops; Ukraine and Russia Talk Peace; 'Moon Knight' Reviews Are Out
Jerry Jones asks judge to toss out paternity case ... ESPN will have special programming honoring 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking color barrier ... University of Albany coach Dwayne Killings under investigation for striking player ... Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 recently spotted in Texas ... Progress reported in Russia-Ukraine peace talks ... FDA authorizes second COVID booster shot for people 50 and older ... Stocks rose on Tuesday ... A review of "Moon Knight" ... Joel Edgerton cast as lead in "Dark Matter" ... Saints signed Andy Dalton ... John Harbaugh signs three-year extension with Ravens ... Republicans upset with Madison Cawthorn following his bold claims about what he gets invited to... Jim Carey has a different take on the Will Smith slap ... Roger Goodell addressed the Deshaun Watson situation ... Ronaldo, Portugal qualify for World Cup ...
