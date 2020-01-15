Top 10 NBA Power Forwards
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 15 2020
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
The reigning, defending NBA MVP is averaging career highs in both points and rebounds for the eighth consecutive season. He has the Bucks headed for the best record in the NBA for the second straight season. The only thing more impressive than his resume is his highlight reel.
2. Anthony Davis
Davis fancies himself a power forward, which automatically makes him one of the top power forwards in the NBA. If he considered himself a center, that's the list he'd be near the top of. Three times All-NBA. Three times All-Defensive team.
3. Pascal Siakam
During the 2018-2019 season Siakam won Most Improved Player after making a huge leap. Then he followed that up by filling Kawhi Leonard's shoes when he left Toronto. His ascension to an All-Star level has been unprecedented.
4. Jayson Tatum
After a Kobe Bryant-inspired hiccup in his second season, Tatum has turned into an All-Star in his third season. The Celtics took him with the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and he has become the franchise cornerstone they expected.
5. Kevin Love
A dangerous offensive player stuck in Cleveland after LeBron left town. He's still a walking double-double with an excellent three-point shot, just waiting for someone to rescue him.
6. Draymond Green
Green's career numbers - 9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.8 blocks - will never tell the whole story. Draymond has won three rings, made five All-Defense teams and three All-NBA teams and won a Defensive Player of the Year award.
7. Kristaps Porzingis
After becoming an All-Star in New York, Porzingis is now teamed with Luka Doncic, Porzingis is in a great spot to be one of the top big men in the NBA for years. He's 7'3", a career 36% three-point shooter, and still just 24 years old.
8. Montrezl Harrell
Another guy who just gets better every year. A late 2nd round pick for Houston in 2015, Harrell is nearly an All-Star in Los Angeles. His point and rebound numbers have increased every year he's been in the league.
9. Danilo Gallinari
Gallo has been doing this for 11 seasons now. He was probably a couple years ahead of his time with the way he stretches the floor, handles the ball, and does a little bit of everything else when needed.
10. Julius Randle
Randle has been scoring and rebounding for five seasons now. He's currently stuck in New York with a handful of other power forwards, but he's still averaging 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists a game.