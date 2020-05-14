Tony Romo to Sit Down With Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Daniel Jones on CBS
By Liam McKeone | May 14 2020
CBS announced on Thursday they would be airing a 30-minute special on Sunday, May 24, featuring their star football analyst, Tony Romo. Titled In the Huddle with Tony Romo, the analyst will sit down with Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Daniel Jones to talk football.
It should be fascinating to see Romo talk shop with three of the NFL's younger quarterbacks, all of whom have had their fair share of criticism levied their way. What makes Romo so good at color commentating (other than his ability to tap into his third eye and see the future) is the ease with which he can break down and disseminate complicated football strategy to an audience unfamiliar with the deeper workings of the game. He won't really have to do that here. They won't be speaking entirely in X's and O's terminology, because it's still on TV, but the back-and-forth will be operating on a deeper level of understanding than a standard broadcast.
A nice Sunday afternoon dessert for the week after the final episodes of The Last Dance, at the very least.