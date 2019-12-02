Tony Romo Rubbed Salt in the Raiders' Wounds By Kyle Koster | Dec 02 2019 Tony Romo | Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were tasked with calling the Oakland-Kansas City game on Sunday, which didn't provide much drama. Patrick Mahomes and the home team destroyed Jon Gruden's side from the opening whistle and amassed a 31-0 lead.

The Raiders opted to kick a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut it the deficit to 28. Romo, in an attempt to keep viewers engaged and -- perhaps -- to entertain himself, had some fun with the decision.

"Alright that puts them within four scores." Tony Romo #OAKvsKC pic.twitter.com/38OKZ91EMY — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) December 1, 2019

Romo wasn't done needling Oakland. Following a garbage-time touchdown that made it 38-9, he feigned excitement, saying the Raiders were right back in it.

Tony Romo is the best! “They’re back in it Jim” #KCChiefs ?? — Ben Heilman (@benheilman27) December 2, 2019

Just some good, clean trolling right there. But let's be honest: who could stay mad at a guy with a face like Romo's? Impossible.