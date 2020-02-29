Tony Romo to Sign Record-Setting Deal With CBS
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 28 2020
Tony Romo is reportedly about to become the highest-paid NFL analyst in television history. According to the New York Post reporter Andrew Marchand, Romo will be returning to CBS and will make around $17 million per season.
CBS has confirmed the deal:
Romo will be remaining with CBS instead of going to ESPN, which was pursuing him heavily.
Romo has become one of the most popular analysts in any sport since joining Jim Nantz on CBS's top NFL broadcast team in 2017. During his first two years, the former Cowboys quarterback's ability to read the game was unparalleled. His smooth transition from playing in the league to broadcasting has been seamless.