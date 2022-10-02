Tony Romo Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Loud F-Bomb
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are struggling to put away the New England Patriots on Sunday. Things got so bad, the home fans at Lambeau Field booed the Packers off the field at halftime. Rodgers is clearly feeling frustrated, as evidenced by the excessively loud profanity that was caught on-air during the CBS broadcast. Even Tony Romo was shocked by it.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Patriots' defense wasn't ready for a play and Rodgers wanted to snap the ball quickly. His center didn't get him the ball before the play was blown dead as a New England player was injured. Rodgers yelled at Josh Myers for not snapping it.
Here's video:
Romo's initial reaction is great, then he dances around what Rodgers actually said. Hilarious.
That's a former NFL quarterback who can definitely sympathize with what Rodgers was going through.