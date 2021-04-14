Tony Reali Is Destined for the ESPN Hall of Fame, Let Craig Monroe Cook and Please Appreciate Shohei Ohtani
Tony Reali has a new multiyear contract at ESPN, where he's been on-air for 20 years already. On the longevity of Around The Horn and its unique host, who has quietly put together a remarkable career already, with decades still to go. Plus the pleasant surprise improvement in Detroit Tigers broadcasts and what Shohei Ohtani needs to do to make people appreciate his brilliance.
