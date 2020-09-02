Tony Reali's Hair is Incredible Right Now
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 02 2020
Tony Reali has been hosting ESPN's Around the Horn in quarantine for months, and all the while he's been letting his hair go. It's been phenomenal to watch. On Wednesday he cranked things up to 11 and trust me when I tell you it was amazing.
Check it out:
Good. Lord. It looks like he stuck a fork in an electrical socket then got a blow out.
This has been brewing for a while as he's showed off his quarantine locks a few times:
So yeah, this has been a long development with Reali really embracing this look. As someone who hasn't gotten a haircut in six months and hasn't shaved in four, I applaud him.