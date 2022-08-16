Tony La Russa Is Taking Managing Advice From Fans During Games
The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 Monday night thanks to a big eighth inning where they scored all four of their runs. The go-ahead run was scored by Adam Engel, who entered the game as a pinch runner His addition was a solid move by White Sox manager Tony La Russa but it wasn't his idea.
It turns out, a fan in the crowd sitting close to the White Sox dugout yelled at La Russa repeatedly to use Engel in place of Eloy Jimenez, who was on second base with two outs and the game tied 2-2.
Check out the video:
Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal walked to load the bases before Yoan Moncada singled to singled to center, scoring Engel and Abreu.
So, yes, La Russa legitimately was crowdsourcing managerial decisions. Things are going just great in Chicago and somehow La Russa is still alive and in charge of an MLB team.