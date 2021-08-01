Tony La Russa Is Going to Hate This Awesome Brian Goodwin Bat Flip
The Chicago White Sox won their matchup with the Cleveland Indians in dramatic fashion on Sunday. With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, reserve outfielder Brian Goodwin launched a 3-1 pitch over the right field wall to send the fans at Guaranteed Rate Field into a frenzy. While the walk-off home run was nice, Goodwin's reaction to it was even better.
As the ball flew over the fence, Goodwin unleashed an incredible bat-flip, it's honestly one of the best and most dramatic we've ever seen. And his manager, Tony La Russa, is probably going to hate it.
Here's the highlight of the home run:
And here's a look at the bat-flip:
And another:
First off, that was awesome. Pure emotion in a big moment. Quite frankly, I loved it. Mr. Old School will probably hate it. La Russa got mad when Yermin Mercedes swung on a 3-0 pitch off a position player against the Twins back in May. He all but endorsed Mercedes getting thrown at by Minnesota. What's he going to say about this?
Keep being you, Brian Goodwin, no matter who rips you for this. It was a singular, awesome moment and an even better reaction.