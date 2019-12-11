Tony Kornheiser Is Confused by Charlie Puth By Ryan Phillips | Dec 11 2019 Tony Kornheiser | Larry French/Getty Images

Tony Kornheiser is clearly not all that up to date on pop music. Try as he might, the long-timer Pardon the Interruption host doesn't seem to know who Charlie Puth is.

Puth performed on the Today Show Wednesday and Kornheiser wasn't too sure who he was or what he was all about. PTI's Twitter page put out a video of Tony K. asking about him off-air and it's fairly hilarious.

TK is always trying to stay up to date with pop music. pic.twitter.com/x4Ehsdb2Y3 — PTI (@PTI) December 11, 2019

That was amazing. It genuinely seemed like a scene that got cut from season nine of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

For the record, I have no idea who Charlie Puth is either. The Internet tells me he's a 28-year-old pop singer from New Jersey. And we all know the Internet never lies.