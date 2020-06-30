Five-Star Cornerback Tony Grimes Commits to North Carolina, Giving Mack Brown a Huge Win
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 30 2020
Tony Grimes just became the highest-ranked football recruit North Carolina has landed in more than a decade. The five-star is the consensus top cornerback in the nation and represents another big win for head coach Mack Brown on the recruiting trail.
Grimes ranks as the seventh overall player on the 247Sports composite and is its top corner. A lengthy defensive back with a solid frame (6-feet, 180 pounds), he has good speed and is smooth and polished in coverage. He looks like a future first-round pick at the position. Grimes attends Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, so Brown was able to cross state lines and pick up an elite talent.
Since returning to Chapel Hill in 2019, Brown has turned the Tar Heels into a recruiting powerhouse. They currently boast the third-ranked recruiting class nationally on 247's team rankings and only have 17 commitments. There is plenty of time left to add more.
Brown coached North Carolina from 1988 through 1997 and turned the program around during his tenure. He returned in 2019 and is clearly on the right path to do it again. He's adding talent at an incredible rate.
After years of recruiting at a high level during his time at Texas, the 68-year-old Brown knows how to play the game. He's brought that mentality with him to North Carolina and his program is riding high. The Tar Heels went just 7-6 in his first year back, but as the roster improves the on-field product should as well.
Landing Grimes was a huge win for the Tar Heels and there could be more in the way soon.