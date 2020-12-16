Tony Allen Told a Great Talen Horton-Tucker Story
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15, 2020, 7:29 PM EST
Tony Allen made his weekly appearance on the Chris Vernon Show on Tuesday and it was worth a listen. While he discussed a lot of topics, the best part of the hour was a story he told about Los Angeles Lakers' preseason star Talen Horton-Tucker. Count Allen among those not surprised by the kid's breakout over the past week.
Allen has been working as a player development coach for the Memphis Grizzlies and he was in attendance at a G-League game against LA's affiliate the South Bay Lakers. Horton-Tucker was going off in the first half and Allen made an audible comment about him. Allen says THT stopped, looked at him and said, "I don't even belong down here." Obviously, Horton-Tucker believed he was ready for NBA competition. The next time down the court, the kid nailed a 3-pointer and looked right at Allen.
Needless to say, Allen was impressed by him.
Check out the entire segment below:
Allen is likely referring to a game from January 17, when Horton-Tucker went off for 37 points against the Memphis Hustle. While the Lakers lost the contest, it was probably easy to be impressed by the kid's all-around game.
That's a great story and it fits in with what a lot of people have been saying about Horton-Tucker for a while: he has been due for a breakout.