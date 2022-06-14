Tommy Pham Is Still Talking About Joc Pederson And His Fantasy Football League
Tommy Pham just can't get over his fantasy football league. After Joc Pederson and the entire San Francisco Giants roster wore shirts that said "Stashing players on the IR isn't cheating" Pham took to Twitter to keep things going.
Pham said the following in response to the shirts:
Yes, these are grown MLB players still squabbling over their fantasy football season from last year. Pham specifically can't get over it. He's a Cincinnati Reds outfielder and this is what he's stuck on. He slapped another man over it.
We know way too much about this league now. We know Mike Trout was the commissioner, he was apparently not great at it, and which players each guy wanted to stash on IR.