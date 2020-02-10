Tommy Lasorda Hopes V. Stiviano Gets Hit By a Car
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Tommy Lasorda does not seem to be a fan of V. Stiviano. Having spent the majority of his professional life in Los Angeles coaching the Dodgers, Lasorda became friends with Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling. During a recent interview with ABC’s West Palm Beach affiliate, he said he wasn’t surprised by Sterling’s comments, but also admitted he probably shouldn’t have said those things. He also added this quotable quote about the woman who brought Sterling down:
“I don’t wish that girl any bad luck, but I hope she gets hit with a car.”
I’m starting to notice a trend where guys in their 80’s don’t like to mince words.
