Tommy Fleetwood Nails Hole-in-One at the Masters
The opening round of the Masters has been a struggle for virtually everyone not named Justin Rose. Tommy Fleetwood was among that group, as he was limping his way through a +4 round when he stepped to the 16th tee. The things turned around a bit.
Fleetwood nailed a hole-in-one on the legendary 16th, rolling the ball right in on a straight line. It was a rare moment of levity on a day that's been a bloodbath for most of the field.
Check it out:
That's pretty great and Fleetwood was extremely happy to finally go under par on a hole. He had four bogeys and 11 pars before bouncing that one it to get to +2.
The story of the day has been Justin Rose, who is absolutely on fire. He finished his round at -7, four shots clear of second place. Starting with an eagle on the eighth hole, he went on a 10-hole stretch where he was -9.
Rose has not been bothered by an Augusta National course that has seen a significant bump in difficulty after Dustin Johnson annihilated it with a -20 to win in November. So far, only 11 players are under par, with only nine more at even.
It's shaping up to be a crazy weekend.