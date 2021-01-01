Tom Rinaldi's Final College GameDay Piece Was an Emotional Look Back at Tom Rinaldi's Time at ESPN
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 1, 2021, 12:04 PM EST
Tom Rinaldi is leaving ESPN for FOX Sports, but first he had to finish up things the Worldwide Leader. That included a final tear-jerking segment on College GameDay. This time the subject of the piece was Rinaldi's journey and the friends he made along the way. It was a fitting end to Rinaldi's often emotional and always memorable run at ESPN.
It was a very nice sendoff from ESPN and a heartfelt goodbye from Rinaldi. It inspired many viewers to put down the onions they were chopping to run to Twitter to express gratitude for Rinadli's excellent work. It also brought about a new round of "how did ESPN let him get away!?"