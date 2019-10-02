Tom Jackson (Achilles) Out for Sunday's NFL Primetime By Kyle Koster | Oct 02 2019 Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Tom Jackson will miss Sunday's episode of NFL Primetime due to an Achilles injury, the network announced Wednesday afternoon. Ryan Clark will get the spot start in his absence. Adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly.

Bringing back Jackson and longtime co-host Chris Berman on ESPN+ is one of the wisest things the network has done in a long time. Replicating their gravitas is a tall order, which is both a compliment to the duo and a large challenge for the suits who realize, eventually, it will have to be done.

All signs point to this being a one-week deal because, if nothing else, Jackson is a football player and will get back in there as soon as possible.

Highlight connoisseurs everywhere wish him a swift and healthy return.