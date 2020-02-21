Tom Izzo Surprised Fred Hoiberg By Starting His Son Jack Against Nebraska
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 21 2020
MIchigan State beat Nebraska on Thursday night, 86-65. It was just Michigan State's second win of February. Tom Izzo's secret weapon? Sophomore Jack Hoiberg, the son of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. The elder Hoiberg was unprepared for the lineup change.
For Jack it was the first start of his career. He assisted on an early Cassius Winston three-pointer. He then scored four points and picked up another assist to Winston late. It was an especially gutsy performance since it was the first time that Jack had to root against his dad.
As one Michigan State fan pointed out, Hoiberg's potential seems limitless after this showing.
Nebraska never stood a chance.