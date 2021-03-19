Tom Izzo And Gabe Brown Got Heated at Halftime of First Four Game
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 18, 2021, 11:33 PM EDT
Michigan State had an 11-point lead over UCLA at the half of their First Four matchup Thursday night, but you might not have known it from happened as they went to the locker room.
On the final play of the half, UCLA's Jaime Jaquez hit a long jumper to cut the Spartans' lead to 44-33. He only got open because Michigan State junior forward Gabe Brown got caught up on a defensive switch on the play and left Jaquez open. Tom Izzo was not happy and confronted Brown as the walked off the floor. Brown, in turn yelled at his coach.
Here's video of what happened:
Izzo and Brown were going back and forth at each other as they walked off and that looked pretty ugly. This kind of stuff happens in competitive environments and I'm not shocked by it. No one else should be either.
Draymond Green chimed in on social media to calm everyone down:
Reports out of halftime claimed the Izzo and Brown were able to work things out in the locker room.
Again, this kind of thing happens. No one got physical, no punches were thrown, it was an argument between player and coach in a highly-competitive environment. In the grand scheme of things it wasn't a big deal.