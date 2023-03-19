Tom Izzo Cried After Michigan State Beat Marquette
Tom Izzo has Michigan State back in the Sweet 16 for the 15th time, as the seventh-seeded Spartans beat second-seeded Marquette 69-60 in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. It was a pretty significant upset in the world of college basketball, but nothing new for Izzo. After the game, Jamie Erdahl approached the 68-year-old head coach for an interview and he was wiping away tears.
Here's the interview:
It's not surprising the win made Izzo emotional. It has been a long season for the Spartans on and off the court. As the team was struggling to find its identity in the midst of a brutal Big Ten schedule, the East Lansing campus was rocked by tragedy. On February 13, a lone gunman opened fire on campus, killing three students and injuring five others. It was a horrific experience for everyone associated with Michigan State.
A week later, the Spartans beat Indiana in their first game back on campus. It was far more than just a basketball game. That was an emotional night for everyone involved and a run in the tournament would obviously carry extra significance.
Sparty is back in the Sweet 16 and you can tell it means even more to Izzo this time.