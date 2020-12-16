Tom Cruise Berated the 'Mission Impossible 7' Crew for Not Following COVID-19 Safety Protocols
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15, 2020, 11:22 PM EST
Apparently Tom Cruise is taking COVID-19 safety protocols very seriously on the set of Mission Impossible 7. Audio has emerged of the 58-year-old star berating members of the film's crew for not following protocols closely enough. In an expletive-laden, screaming rant he chewed out the staffers and warned everyone on set that he will fire them if they don't comply with the rules.
The Sun has the scoop and the full audio is below:
The movie is being filmed in Britain and Cruise has been working to ensure the set remains coronavirus free. He was reportedly set off by seeing two crew members standing close together, which was against the protocols on set. He ranted as 50 members of the crew watched in silence.
Cruise was adamant that the movie was creating a ton of jobs and said he didn't want it to get shut down and cost people their livelihoods. The film has already faced COVID-related delays during filming in Italy where a number of people on set tested positive. Every delay costs the studio -- and Cruise, the producer -- money.
While the audio certainly sounds like the rantings of an unhinged lunatic, it's hard not to understand where he's coming from. The film has gone ahead with production and the most difficult time to do so in cinematic history. Following the rules at this point in the pandemic shouldn't be difficult, we've been doing this for nearly a year.