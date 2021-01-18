Tom Brady Is Already Yelling at Teammates in the Bucs-Saints Game
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 17, 2021, 7:41 PM EST
Tom Brady yelling at people will never get old. Whether it's teammates, coaches or officials, Brady seems to melt down on someone in almost every game these days. It happened again on Sunday as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off with Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
It appeared as if his teammates were target of his scorn this time. I'm no lip-reader, but it looked like Brady was yelling, "what the f*** are we doing" as Tampa's offense struggled through a slog of a first quarter offensively.
Here's video:
Things have since picked up for the Bucs though. A Brees interception set Tampa Bay up at the three-yard line, and Brady hit Mike Evans on a quick pass for a touchdown on the ensuing drive. The Bucs lead the Saints 10-6 with 11 minutes left in the first half.
We'll see if that lead calms Brady down or if he's still ticked off throughout the game.