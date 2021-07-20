Tom Brady Jokes About 2020 Election With Joe Biden During White House Visit
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl LV championship. When Brady got on the mic, the man had jokes, mostly centered around the 2020 election.
Once he was at the podium, Brady discussed how many people didn't think the Bucs could actually win a title, then said, "In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don't think we won." The line got laughs and Joe Biden interjected with, "I understand that."
Brady continued with the comedy show, claiming that some people called him "Sleepy Tom" after he forgot what down it was during a game in Chicago.
Here's video of Brady's Fozzie Bear-level comedy.
Related Articles
Roundup: Tom Brady Won Super Bowl on Torn MCL; Happy 'Space Jam 2' Day; Kremlin Documents Leaked
Roundup: 2021 Emmy Nominations Announced; 'Space Jam 2' NFTs; Olivia Rodrigo to Promote Vaccines at White House
Patrick Mahomes Says It's Too Early to Compare Him to Tom Brady, But He's Wrong!
Scottie Pippen Put His House on AirBnB For $92 So People Can Watch the Olympics (No Parties Allowed)
The jokes got chuckles and Biden played along well, but Brady shouldn't quit his day job. Also worth noting, NFL Network cut out quickly after the 40 percent joke:
Certainly an interesting afternoon at the White House.