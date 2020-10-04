Tom Brady Looked Cooked Again As He Threw Another Pick Six
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 04 2020
Tom Brady threw another pick-six. This time the high-priced free agent threw a sideline pass that did not have the requisite zip to get to the receiver. Instead, LA Chargers defensive back Michael Davis easily jumped the route and took it 78 yards to the end zone.
Just a brutal throw by Brady that looked a lot like something Jameis Winston would have thrown last season. Can't wait to hear how the Bucs spin this pick as someone else's fault this week. It was Brady's fourth pick of the season and his second pick-six and the fourth time in his last six games he's thrown a TD to the wrong team.
Brady also threw a touchdown in the first half, so you can't say he's not going to get his stats, but the arm strength at 43 continues to look kind of questionable.