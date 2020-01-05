Tom Brady Says "It's Pretty Unlikely" He Retires By Stephen Douglas | Jan 04 2020 Tom Brady after the Patriots lost to the Titans. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady completed 20 of 37 passes for 209 yards, zero touchdowns and one pick-six during the Patriots' season-ending Wild Card loss at home to the Tennessee Titans. After the game, Brady answered questions about his future. He was mostly vague, confirmed that he had a good career and liked his time with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick and wore a tall winter cap. He also said he was unlikely to retire.

Tom Brady says it's "pretty unlikely" that he's going to retire pic.twitter.com/e9CrxXF1HP — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 5, 2020

Brady has previous said he wanted to play until 45. He wasn't horrible tonight. Ryan Tannehill threw for 72 yards for the team that beat the Patriots, so Brady can definitely start for a playoff team next season.

Brady sounded like he wants to play. So the only real question is, where will he play? Stay tuned.