Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu Are Going at it During Super Bowl LV
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 7, 2021, 8:19 PM EST
Tom Brady has been known to trash talk his opponents from time to time, and he's not backing down from that during Super Bowl LV.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten a bit chippy during the first half of the big game. During several points of the game, Brady got into it with Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Check this out:
That's a three-time MVP quarterback and four-time All-Pro safety going at it during the Super Bowl. You've got to love seeing that. Mathieu got carried away a bit later in the half and was assessed with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for getting into Brady's face.
The 43-year-old quarterback has a lot to talk about, since his Bucs are currently up 21-6 at the half.