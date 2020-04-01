Tom Brady Totally Got Us: This Day in Sports History
By Kyle Koster | Apr 01 2020
April Fools' Day is one of, if not the most cursed day of the calendar. We're hoping against hope that it's canceled today because could you even imagine trying to pull some lame prank right now? The mind reels and the body shudders.
But 2015 was a different time. Tom Brady was playing for the New England Patriots. Two months earlier he'd beaten the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. People had no idea he was going to play until his bones turned to dust like that guy in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
He showcases his effervescent and totally not hokey sense of humor -- actually strike that, his expansive social media team, with fire focus in the chill zone -- posted this to his Facebook page.
Some context for whenever you stop laughing: Brady had days earlier been observed in the wild playing basketball with Michael Jordan and golfer Keegan Bradley. One of those gentleman has a rather formidable first step. The other sounds like a guy who was on the cover of Tiger Beat four consecutive weeks in the early 1990s.
Dozens of people at the time were fooled when Brady posted this picture of himself laid up, every body in his bone broken in several pieces, repurposed car wash gloves serving as padding on his brittle frame. Then they realized they'd been had. A moderate laugh was had.
And you know what? It wasn't the worst thing. I take back what I said above. In these trying times we need a bad Dad joke from Brady. Perhaps he'll do an Instagram post where he's in the Boo Box being taunted by a bunch of pirates. I don't know. That's just a first draft. Will leave the details to the pros.