Tom Brady Threw Three Interceptions and Did Not Look Happy About It
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 24, 2021, 6:07 PM EST
Tom Brady had a great first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, but things kind of went off the rails in the second half as he threw three interceptions in seven pass attempts at one point. In true Brady fashion, there were reactions. He was stoic. He got mad at Mike Evans after he threw an arm punt.
Earlier he sat on the bench doing his best to recreate the Bernie Sanders' magic. Just a classic annoyed Brady face with arms crossed and a new Bucs beanie that he had probably been waiting all season to wear.
There is nothing better than Tom Brady reacting - or not - to big turnovers.