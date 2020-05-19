Our First Look at Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Helmet Was Jarring
By Stephen Douglas | May 19 2020
Tom Brady had his first unofficial practice as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. According to the Tampa Bay Times, center Ryan Jensen, running back Dare Ogunbowale, and pass-catchers Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard were all in attendance, as were quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin. The throwing session lasted about two hours.
The group worked out at Berkeley Prep in Tampa starting around 7 a.m. locally. When they were done they just hung around and talked for about 25 minutes according to the Times. Just gabbin' and getting to know each other. This is the kind morning that they'll look back at fondly after the Bucs win the Super Bowl. Just a bunch of teammates working out on their own and bonding.
And if that happens, it will probably be just as weird to see Tom Brady in a Bucs helmet as it was this morning. After two decades in New England, he's really gone. This is not just a dream. This is a creamsicle nightmare.