Tom Brady Texted Tyrann Mathieu to Apologize Right After Super Bowl LV
By Kyle Koster | Feb 8, 2021, 3:49 PM EST
The usually mild-mannered Tom Brady was full of hiss and vinegar on Sunday night as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl victory, pulling the franchise within six of his personal total. There were multiple run-ins with Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, including one occasion where the lead-footed quarterback chased his younger opponent down just to give him some more opinions.
A defeated Mathieu hopped on Twitter postgame to tweet, then quickly delete something about Brady calling him something he didn't want to repeat. And while we don't know exactly what that was, the situation was evidently serious enough to warrant an apology text from the game's MVP.
ESPN's Jenna Laine reports that Brady "apologized to Mathieu for losing his composure in the moment of the game, of which Mathieu said, 'I've never really seen that side of him.'"
So perhaps this explains the arresting footage of a stoic Brady leaning into his locker postgame. Perhaps before popping bottles, he needed to mend fences. This is the type of clarity that can only come from having winning become such a regular thing that another Super Bowl doesn't get in the way of repairing recently fractured relationships.