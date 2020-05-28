You Can Buy Tom Brady's Lavish Stretch Escalade for $300K
By Stephen Douglas | May 28 2020
Tom Brady is selling his custom stretch 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV. It can be yours for a mere $300,000. No need to bring a trailer because it only has 13,000 miles on it. In just a few short years, it became Tom Brady's "sanctuary from the outside noise." Here's Brady's "take" on the gently-used SUV. Via Becker Auto Design of Oxnard, California:
“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy. From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”
Well, not always a part of the Brady family. The vehicle features two large reclining seats in the back row which have built-in desks so you can study your playbook or maybe so the kids can color while watching the 32" television. There's also a 12" screen so all five passengers can stream whatever you want thanks to the high speed internet.
Owning this car is probably the coolest thing Tom Brady has ever done, besides being friends with Peyton Manning. It's just another thing we never would have known if he had stayed in New England. I can't wait to see what kind of car he starts driving in Florida. Something where the top goes down probably.
