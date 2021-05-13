Tom Brady Sr. Tells Boston Sports Radio Show the Bucs Will Beat the Patriots 'Rather Handily'
The New England Patriots will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. The game will be Tom Brady's first at Foxboro as a visitor and the first ever Brady - Belichick Bowl. This morning Tom Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., called in to local Boston sports radio show Zolak & Bertrand to talk trash about the game which is many months away.
"I saw the schedule come out last night and I started salivating when I saw that we play the Patriots in the fourth game of the season and that we're coming up here to make our record 4-0 after the fourth game. So it's a pretty fun time."
Brady Sr. then kind of walked it back by saying that all the games are tough and that the Brady family would apparently be rooting for both the Bucs and the Patriots, who are still their second favorite team. Having said that...
"We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily, frankly."
So there you have it. Tom Brady Sr. is writing checks that Tom Brady must now cash in New England on Sunday Night Football. That's October 3, but you don't need to mark it on your calendar because the media is going to spend the next five and a half months reminding you.