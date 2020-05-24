Tom Brady Split His Pants During 'The Match'
By Ryan Phillips | May 24 2020
Tom Brady has struggled mightily during Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday. But on the seventh hole, Brady hit an incredible shot for birdie, but even that ended poorly. As he bent over to pick the ball out of the cup, he wound up splitting his pants.
Check it out:
That's a tough scene. He addressed it on the broadcast and quickly changed pants.
Here's the shot he nailed to get everyone excited:
Brady and Phil Mickelson are currently three down to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, who have been the much better pairing all afternoon. Maybe Brady's big-time shot can change his team's fortunes.
If anything, Brady is proving being a great NFL quarterback doesn't help you much on a golf course.