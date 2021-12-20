Tom Brady Threw an Interception and a Fit Against the New Orleans Saints
By Stephen Douglas
Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
Brady ran over to the Saints sideline to shout something at someone.
And then he went back to the Bucs' bench to brood and throw things.
It was the quintissential Tom Brady loss on national television. Brady threw a tablet on the sideline last season. And he's now 0-4 against New Orleans since joining Tampa Bay.