Tom Brady's Voice Sounds Rough
Tom Brady is returning to the house he built on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots. Speaking to media ahead of the game, Brady sounded rather hoarse.
It seems like Brady may have lost his voice after last week's loss to the Rams. A loud crowd in Los Angeles, apparently.
Regardless of the welcome Brady is going to receive from Patriots faithful this weekend, he's going to have to be loud. The crowd will be roaring no matter what happens. The long-waited return will have everyone's energy up. Some tea and honey ought to do the trick for the 44-year-old. It's one of the few signs of his age we've received lately.