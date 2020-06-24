Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Drew Brees Among Those Ignoring NFLPA Suggestion to Not Hold Group Workouts
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 24 2020
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were among a number of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who participated in a group workout on Tuesday. That came days after the NFL Players Association released a statement discouraging such activities. Not to mention the fact that they aren't just tossing a football around from an approved social distance. They're right there hanging out in each other's faces with no masks on in a state where cases are surging.
That's not to say it's just a Tompa Brady issue. Drew Brees and Emmanuel Sanders were working out on Wednesday. It's likely happening across the league.
However, Brady is STILL the only one schilling branded, unproven immune response vitamins alongside images that indicate he and his friends don't care about public health.