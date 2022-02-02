Roundup: Tom Brady Retires; Caleb Williams to USC; Whoopi Goldberg Suspended
U.S. and Russia agree to keep talking about Ukraine ... More than 12 HBCU campuses targeted by bomb threats ... There are far more job openings than unemployed workers right now ... Tom Brady announces retirement ... Joe Rogan controversy puts cost of Spotify podcasts under investor microscope ... The Denver Broncos are for sale ... Tesla dealing with recalls ... NFL awards $1M to study cannabinoids' effects ... Coronavirus vaccine for children under five could be available by end of February ... 2022 NBA dunk contest participants revealed ... Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments ... "The View" suspended Goldberg ... America's national debt surpasses $30 trillion ... Stocks rose again on Tuesday ... Brian Flores alleges Dolphins owner offered him bonuses for losing ... Caleb Williams committed to USC ... Ben Simmons has been fined $19 million by 76ers this season ...
