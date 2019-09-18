Referee Told Miami Dolphins to 'Stay Off Tom' on Sunday By Stephen Douglas | Sep 18 2019 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 43-0 in week 2. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins' linebacker Raekwon McMillan was scolded by an official after a clean hit on Tom Brady during the game.

Raekwon McMillan told me when he hit Brady on Sunday - a perfectly legit hit - the referee told him "Stay off Tom." NFL still protecting those QBs amid several early season injuries to marquee ones — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 18, 2019

As Jackson notes, this is probably more about protecting ALL of the quarterbacks than just the golden boy, but until we hear a similar story about a referee telling a defender to stay off Luke Falk or Mason Rudolph, it's fair to wonder. This also contradicts New England fans who would have you believe the league is out to get Brady. It would be so much more helpful if we just knew what everyone meant whenever they said anything.

Besides, Brady didn't need any help on Sunday. Even without Sony Michel's solid rushing performance, Stephen Gostowski's 2 field goals, and the Patriots' defense's two pick-six's, Brady still accounted for two touchdowns (in non-garbage time) that would have been more than enough to beat the Dolphins. So he definitely didn't need the referees to look out for him. And yet...