Tom Brady's Newest Audible is 'Red Panties'
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 23, 2020, 11:17 PM EST
The days of Peyton Manning yelling "Omaha!" are long gone. These days if a quarterback wants to be noticed for his audibles he has to do something new. Something we've never heard before. Something... sexy.
Yes, it certainly sounds like Tom Brady has an audible where he says "red panty." Or, "red panties." While we may never agree on the Tuck Rule, certainly we can agree on how to spell a singular pair of panties. Presumably, this is written down somewhere in the Tampa game plan.
Panty versus pantie versus panties. This is Tom Brady's new legacy. Wonder if he knows anyone who can confirm.