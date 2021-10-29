Tom Brady Wishes He Had More Family Time, Starts a Podcast, Considers Playing Another Decade
Tom Brady is in his 22nd year in the NFL. During those 22 years he's had the equivalent of two Hall of Fame careers, won seven Super Bowls and also had three children. On a recent episode of Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady discussed how hard it is to find time for his kids. Via People:
"I try to do my best with the kids," he says. "Although I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that's been going on in the house for a long time too."
As you can see Brady literally started a podcast in September so he can't be that starved for family time. Which is what must make it so tough for him to say he's not going to play until he's 50 or 55, even though he can, as he explained to Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm earlier this month. Via People:
"I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to."
The father of three added, however, "I don't think I will obviously," noting there is a reason behind why his legendary football career won't extend that long.
"... My physical body won't be the problem," he explained. "I think it'll just be, I'm just missing too much of life with my family."
Brady's youngest is 8-years old right now. Waiting until she went off to college to retire would actually be hilarious. Just imagine Brady waking up on a crisp September morning with nothing to do, stepping to the top of the master staircase and yelling to an empty house, "It's family time!"
Well, that's when the podcasting will really take off.