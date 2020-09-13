Tom Brady's First Pick-Six With the Bucs Wasn't Pretty
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 13 2020
Tom Brady is making his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and it hasn't gone well through three quarters. The New Orleans Saints have largely controlled the game and boast a 24-17 lead midway through the third quarter. The Bucs have had real problems on offense and Brady hasn't helped himself.
While Brady has two bad interceptions so far, the worst one came early in the third quarter when Janoris Jenkins jumped a route, picked Brady off and took it 36 yards to the end zone. Brady clearly underthrew the ball. It looked like a change-up coming out of his hand and it was ripe for the picking.
Video is below:
That's just a bad throw and terrible timing from Brady. His other interception may have just been a miscommunication with Mike Evans, but there's no excuse for the ball he threw on the pick-six.
Here's his first INT that looks like a mix-up with his wideout:
There's still time left for Brady and the Bucs to work this out and come back, but things haven't looked great so far.