Tom Brady Didn't Shut the Door on a Potential Comeback
Tom Brady may not be done with the NFL after all.
During the latest episode of Let's Go!, Brady's show with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, the 44-year-old quarterback didn't completely close the door on playing football in the future. Gray asked if there was a chance at a comeback in the future and Brady said, "You never say never."
The clip is below:
Brady claims he feels comfortable with his decision but couldn't say whether he'd feel the same way in six months.
Plenty of elite athletes have retired, then decided to return to the sports they love. Michael Jordan retired and returned twice, in the most famous example.
It's not like Brady struggled this season and was obviously over-the-hill. In fact, he was brilliant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning second-team All-Pro while leading the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). He was also ninth in completion percentage (67.5), second in QBR (68.1) and seventh in passer rating (102.1). He's still an elite quarterback.
We'll see what happens with Brady. He certainly didn't slam the door shut.