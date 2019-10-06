Tom Brady Looked Like a Damn Model on Redskins Field Ahead of Patriots Game By Brian Giuffra | Oct 06 2019 Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It's hard to catch Tom Brady off guard when he's on the football field, but apparently even when you do, he's still looks like a model.

Ahead of the Patriots presumed beat down of the Washington Redskins in our nation's capital, Brady took a stroll around FedEx Field to get a feel for the place. It's pretty normal for players to do this as a way to mentally prepare for the battle ahead.

I doubt any NFL player has ever looked better than Brady while taking part in this time-honored tradition.

Gisele would be proud.

Sure, there's no baby goat for Brady to hold, but the fact that this wasn't staged is all the more impressive. The hand in the pocket, the stoic gaze into nothingness, this is about as perfect of a pose as you can get. But to Brady, it's just another walk in the park.