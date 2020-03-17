Tom Brady Leaving the Patriots: 'My Football Journey Will Take Place Elsewhere'
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 17 2020
Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots. Brady tweeted that his "football journey would take place elsewhere" on Tuesday morning. This must have been especially difficult for New England fans as the image of his statement thanking the team and fans came with the caption, "FOREVER A PATRIOT."
Well, not FOREVER really. Just until he signs somewhere else technically. Brady's most likely destinations seem to be either Tampa Bay or in Los Angeles with the Chargers. Considering the state of sports, who knows how long Brady will be able to - or want to - string this out. The only thing we know for certain is that he is done in New England.