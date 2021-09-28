Tom Brady Knows About the New England Wind on Sunday Nights
By Stephen Douglas
Tom Brady (and Rob Gronkowski) return to New England for the first time as opposing players on Sunday night to take on Bill Belichick. While normal people like us are spending our time talking about how weird it will be, Brady and Belichick are getting ready to destroy each other. That means lots of prep work. Brady sat down with Jeff Darlington in an exclusive interview complete with fancy chairs to talk about just how ready he is.
This man knows what the wind is going to be like on Sunday night. Area meteorologists aren't even that confident about the weekend forecast at this point in the week. You just know Belichick will use the next few days to gameplan a way to change the wind.
These guys are true competitors.